TKC Reader Feedback: Fair Wage Hike is Futile Amid Higher Kansas City Taxes

As always, we look for the ALTERNATIVE perspective that MSM often overlooks and here's a note sent our way by the reader community frustrated with coverage, the higher cost of living and activism amid the wage debate. Despite an upcoming Missouri income tax cut , here's an important quote from an AWESOME TKC READER in fairness: "Like that TOY TRAIN, the Jazz District, Downtown Hotel and New Airport -- Those venues are eventually going to cost citizens .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tony's Kansas City.