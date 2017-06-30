Tipsy Tow partners with AAA to give drivers a safe alternative Read Story Jasmin Caldwell

Tipsy Tow partners with AAA to give d...

Tipsy Tow partners with AAA to give drivers a safe alternative

Independence Day is less than 24 hours away and there are a lot of events happening all throughout central Texas. In effort to make sure you stay safe on the roads AAA is teaming up with local towing companies to help drivers who may have had a little too much to drink.

