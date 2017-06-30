The Sexism Is Out There

Sometimes something will seem so inconceivably backwards that you have to stop and say, "Really?!?" But then, what can be deemed inconceivable and inappropriate, unacceptable and unpresidential has changed so much in the past year it has raised the "Really?!?" bar to unconscionable, untenable levels. Still, it certainly stung to hear "The X-Files" had hired yet another all-male writers room for its upcoming 11th season.

