Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) & Richie Thomas (Dif Juz) form Lost...
Lost Horizon is the new duo from Simon Raymonde , who was in Cocteau Twins and for the last 20 years has run Bella Union Records, and drummer Richie Thomas , who was in fellow 4AD band Dif Juz , and also played with the Cocteaus, Jesus & Mary Chain, Felt, Moose and others. Lost Horizon's debut album, Ojala , will be out November 3 on Bella Union and features an impressive cast of guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Tim Smith , Leila Moss , Karen Peris , Cameron Neal and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun '17
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC