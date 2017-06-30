Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) & Richie Thomas (Dif Juz) form Lost...

Lost Horizon is the new duo from Simon Raymonde , who was in Cocteau Twins and for the last 20 years has run Bella Union Records, and drummer Richie Thomas , who was in fellow 4AD band Dif Juz , and also played with the Cocteaus, Jesus & Mary Chain, Felt, Moose and others. Lost Horizon's debut album, Ojala , will be out November 3 on Bella Union and features an impressive cast of guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Tim Smith , Leila Moss , Karen Peris , Cameron Neal and more.

