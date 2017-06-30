Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) & Rich...

Simon Raymonde (Cocteau Twins) & Richie Thomas (Dif Juz) form Lost...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Brooklynvegan

Lost Horizon is the new duo from Simon Raymonde , who was in Cocteau Twins and for the last 20 years has run Bella Union Records, and drummer Richie Thomas , who was in fellow 4AD band Dif Juz , and also played with the Cocteaus, Jesus & Mary Chain, Felt, Moose and others. Lost Horizon's debut album, Ojala , will be out November 3 on Bella Union and features an impressive cast of guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Tim Smith , Leila Moss , Karen Peris , Cameron Neal and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun '17 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC