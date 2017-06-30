Sean Paul to headline Rishon hip hop festivalJoining Paul on the bill ...

Jamaican singer Sean Paul, one of the most popular reggae/dancehall crossover stars of the '00s, is going to headline the Shaka Festival taking place on August 22 at Live Park in Rishon Lezion. Paul broke through in 2003 with his album Dutty Rock and single "Gimme the Light" which won a Grammy for Best Reggae Album, the same year he was nominated as Best New Artist.Full Frequency, his sixth studio album, released in 2014 spawned duets with Nicki Minaj and was also nominated for a Grammy.

