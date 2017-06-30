RBPD drone an eye in the sky on Fourt...

RBPD drone an eye in the sky on Fourth of July

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Easy Reader News

Members and friends of the the South Bay Boardriders Club filled the Hermosa Beach Community Theater for the club's annual Big Wave Challenge Awards night on Wednesday, May 24. Nominees Flavio Pirez, Angel Luhrsen, Tracey Meistrell Alex Gray and Trevor LaShure were called to the stage. A bird's eye view of the Redondo Pier from the Redondo Beach Police Department's drone program, taken on July 4. Photo courtesy RBPD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Easy Reader News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun '17 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,073 • Total comments across all topics: 282,278,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC