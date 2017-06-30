New Museum opens the exhibition and artist residency "Paul Ram rez Jonas: Half-truths"
The New Museum is presenting the exhibition and artist residency 'Paul Ramirez Jonas: Half-truths' as the second iteration of the Department of Education and Public Engagement's annual R&D Summers, a research and development initiative that emphasizes the New Museum's year-round commitment to community partnerships and public dialogue at the intersection of art and social justice. 'Paul Ramirez Jonas: Half-truths' is on view on the Museum's Fifth Floor from July 5 to September 17, and also includes a series of public programs.
