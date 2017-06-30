Mega city: Stakeholders demand rehabilitation of demolition victims

STAKEHOLDERS have called on Lagos State government to find alternative accommodation and means of livelihood to victims of demolitions of slums, shanties, road side stores, among other dislocated residents by the government in its drive towards mega city project. The stakeholders, comprising trade unionists, activists, diplomats, academics, market men and women as well community leaders weekend in Lagos, at a programme organised by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, FES, titled "The Poor Must Also Live-Demolitions of Markets and Workplaces", challenged the state government to find ways of accommodating everybody; the the poor, the middle class and the rich in the mega city project.

