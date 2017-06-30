Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jourd...

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn storm runway

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Kendall Jenner turns heads in crystal embellished jumper as she storms the catwalk alongside pin-flaunting Bella Hadid and Jourdan Dunn at utility-inspired Miu Miu AW17 show in Paris So it's no surprise that Kendall Jenner, 21, Bella Hadid, 20, and Jourdan Dunn, 26, stormed the catwalk for Miu Miu's AW17 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Sunday in an array of head-turning looks. Showcasing her signature strut, E! star Kendall flaunted her lean limbs in a pair of tulip hemmed grey shorts that highlighted her narrow waist with tied-sleeve detail for the eighties inspired show.

Chicago, IL

