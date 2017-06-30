Israel's trade union head endorses Peretz in Labor race
Labor leadership candidate Amir Peretz received a boost in Monday's runoff race against former environmental minister Avi Gabbay Wednesday when Histadrut Labor Federation chief Avi Nissenkorn endorsed him. Peretz and Gabbay received the most votes among seven candidates in Tuesday's first round of voting, ousting incumbent Labor leader Isaac Herzog.
