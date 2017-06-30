Indigestion pills 'may increase risk of an early death'
Indigestion pills 'may increase the risk of an early death': People who use one type of treatment for heartburn are 25% more likely to die within six years People who take proton pump inhibitors for heartburn are more likely to die in the next six years than those who used H2 blockers Research by US experts at the Veterans Affairs Saint Louis Healthcare System and Washington University in Missouri examined records from army veterans Scientists found that people who take proton pump inhibitors , common drugs used to treat heartburn, are 25 per cent more likely to die in the next six years than those who use an alternative treatment, called H2 blockers.
