Homeless ConcernsHomeless youth shock prompts action
Worrying numbers of homeless children are reaching out for help in Bunbury, prompting welfare services and the State Government to take action. Accordwest chief executive officer Neil Hamilton revealed the organisation could accommodate only 31 of the 163 young people who sought help in the region during the 2016-17 financial year.
