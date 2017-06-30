Developer's refusal to build affordab...

Developer's refusal to build affordable homes could see church conversion plans in Norwich fail

Eastern Daily Press

A refusal by developers to provide a suitable number of affordable homes at a former church in Norwich could scupper their plans completely. Wymondham-based The Interested Building Company wants to convert the now unused St Peter's Methodist Church, off Park Lane, and the associated church hall and Boys' Brigade buildings into 20 homes.

Chicago, IL

