Confront and defeat corruption, don't balkanize Nigeria
A LL elder statesmen and other concerned Nigerians must be thoroughly disheartened and worried by the major headline news in print and on air in the last few months. Honestly, one must be worried stiff by the deluge of hate speeches and calls for the dismemberment coming from sections of the country during the last year or so.
