Chinese theatres to screen socialist video ahead of films
Beijing, July 4 Cinema theatres all over China are now required to show ahead of film screenings a video that promotes socialist core values and the "Chinese Dream". The three minutes and 41 seconds long video features 39 stars, including Jackie Chan, and has been produced by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television , Efe news cited Chinese state media as saying.
