Bunye: Changing of the guard
Governor Amando M. Tetangco Jr., who has held the helm of the venerable institution for the last 12 years, will be bowing out of the public service. He will be succeeded as governor and chair of the Monetary Board by Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr., who has held the position of deputy governor for Supervision and Examination.
