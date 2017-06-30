BizBeat: Food app launches in Jefferson City, Columbia
Kwik Dish, a web app company offering lunches for pickup from home cooks and local restaurants, launched recently in Columbia and Jefferson City. Rolla native AJ Shrestha recently moved back to Mid-Missouri from San Francisco, where he worked as an equity research associate at Deutsche Bank, to pursue the project.
