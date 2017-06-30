BFP Investigation: True cost of faile...

BFP Investigation: True cost of failed car park camera experiment exposed

A disastrous camera-operated car park scheme cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, the Bucks Free Press can now reveal after a lengthy investigation into the true cost of the council's failed experiment. After pressuring Wycombe District Council to release figures showing the full extent of the damage, it has emerged that almost the same amount of money has been raised in fines in three months since the scheme was scrapped compared to two years of Automatic Number Plate Recognition .

