BFP Investigation: True cost of failed car park camera experiment exposed
A disastrous camera-operated car park scheme cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of pounds every year, the Bucks Free Press can now reveal after a lengthy investigation into the true cost of the council's failed experiment. After pressuring Wycombe District Council to release figures showing the full extent of the damage, it has emerged that almost the same amount of money has been raised in fines in three months since the scheme was scrapped compared to two years of Automatic Number Plate Recognition .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun '17
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC