Artisanal Vegan Ice Creams - The Haagen-Dazs Non-Dairy Ice Creams...

Major brands are beginning to respond more directly to consumer demands for alternative products, which is what's at work with the newly expanded Haagen-Dazs Non-Dairy Ice Creams line. The vegan ice cream line has been updated with four new flavors including Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle, Mocha Chocolate Cookie, Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge and Coconut Caramel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.