Annette Bening Named as President of Venice Film Festival Jury
Annette Bening has been named as the head of the 74th Venice Film Festival jury - the first woman to preside over the competition jury in 11-years. Last year the jury was headed by Mendes, who directed Bening in "American Beauty."
