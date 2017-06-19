Youth detention center in Crestview shut down
The Okaloosa Youth Development Center, a state juvenile detention facility located in Crestview, has been shut down and all 39 youth detainees relocated, according to a statement from the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. In the statement emailed to the Daily News, DJJ Secretary Christina K. Daly said the department had warned the ... (more)
