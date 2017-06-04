WWE Extreme Rules 2017 Live Blog and Results

Welcome to what's being billed as the most EXTREME night of the year - Extreme Rules! Where one match features a single solitary weapon placed high upon a pole for the combatants to share while another match specifically requires the champion to follow the rules lest they get disqualified and lose their championship! Tonight, Bayley will challenge Alexa Bliss, The Miz will try to topple Dean Ambrose, the Hardys will defend their belts inside a cage, and five superstars -- Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins, and Samoa Joe -- will collide for the chance to face Brock Lesnar at a later date. Lock it in here at IGN's Extreme Rules live blog for all the results and our reaction.

