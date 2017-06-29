Will There Finally be Peace With Justice in Colombia?
What, we may reasonably ask, are the prospects for achieving a lasting peace? There are a number of considerations to take into account in assessing whether the FARC's demobilization will bring peace with justice. First, there is a serious question whether the Colombian government will be able to dismantle paramilitary forces which are active in many parts of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC