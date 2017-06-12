Weinstein Co.'s Glasser, Teams Behind...

Weinstein Co.'s Glasser, Teams Behind 'Making a...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Deadline

The Weinstein Co., after shepherding one of reality TV's first breakout series, Project Runway , along with several successful theatrical documentaries, now wants to move deeper into fact-based TV content. "A lot of our films started as true stories," noted David Glasser , the company's COO, during a Sunday panel at the Produced By conference titled, "New Opportunities in Non-Fiction: Docs, Limited Series & Alternative Programming."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,709,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC