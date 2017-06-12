Weinstein Co.'s Glasser, Teams Behind 'Making a...

The Weinstein Co., after shepherding one of reality TV's first breakout series, Project Runway , along with several successful theatrical documentaries, now wants to move deeper into fact-based TV content. "A lot of our films started as true stories," noted David Glasser , the company's COO, during a Sunday panel at the Produced By conference titled, "New Opportunities in Non-Fiction: Docs, Limited Series & Alternative Programming."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deadline.