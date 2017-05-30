Video: Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past

Experience the work of artists and craftspeople whose attire, weaponry, and gadgets conjure up a time when airships were commonplace and steam power ruled the world; an alternative Victorian era and an imagined Wild West frontier as presented in "Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past" at the Hampton History Museum during Blackbeard Festival Weekend. Experience the work of artists and craftspeople whose attire, weaponry, and gadgets conjure up a time when airships were commonplace and steam power ruled the world; an alternative Victorian era and an imagined Wild West frontier as presented in "Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past" at the Hampton History Museum during Blackbeard Festival Weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.