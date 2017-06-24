US Embassy cancelled protocol visa for ex-Presidents over Gitmo 2 ruling - Amaliba
Private legal Practitioner, Abraham Amaliba says the withdrawal of protocol visas for ex-Presidents and Members of Parliaments of Ghana is a calculated and direct response to Supreme courts ruling on the Guantanamo bay detainees being hosted in Ghana. The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, said apart from the official travel for ex-Presidents and MPs, which goes through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in all other applications the applicants must personally present them.
