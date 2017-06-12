Unknown if foster homes will reopen; Ministry mum on whether inspections triggered by girl's death
The ministry spokesman wouldn't comment on rumours that the inspections at the Thunder Bay homes were, in part, prompted by the disappearance of 17-year-old Tammy Keeash, who had been in foster care when she disappeared last month. Three Thunder Bay foster homes operated by the same agency appear to remain shuttered indefinitely, while the reasons for closing them remain a mystery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Sat
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC