Union push for meeting with Joyce
ANGRY teachers have called on New England MP Barnaby Joyce to "step down" from his position, if he is not prepared to meet with them over alleged school funding cuts. As the NSW Teachers Federation continues to protest over what they claim is $26.38 million in cuts to New England schools in the next two years, Mr Joyce remains firm in his belief that the schools are better off under the Coalition funding model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Daily Leader.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC