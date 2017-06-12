Union push for meeting with Joyce

Union push for meeting with Joyce

ANGRY teachers have called on New England MP Barnaby Joyce to "step down" from his position, if he is not prepared to meet with them over alleged school funding cuts. As the NSW Teachers Federation continues to protest over what they claim is $26.38 million in cuts to New England schools in the next two years, Mr Joyce remains firm in his belief that the schools are better off under the Coalition funding model.

