TT Brothers reaches out to the Golden Arms

TT Brothers [South-West Distillers and Duckworth Flavours International] has reached out to the Ghana Armwrestling national team [The Golden Arms] as they prepare ahead of their African Armwrestling Championship in Lagos, Nigeria. According to information available to www.sports24ghana.com TT Brothers made a donation of 30 cartons of Uncle T Malt and an undisclosed amount to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation [GAF] on Monday, June19, 2017.

