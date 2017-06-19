Tips for when children are locked in a hot car

In fact, 40 kids die every year across the country because they're left in hot cars, but there are small steps that can be taken to prevent similar tragedies. "Even for just a few minutes while you run into the store, a child's body, their heat will rise at three to five times as quickly, or higher, than an adult," said Monique Jacobson of the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

