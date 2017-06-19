This English-Tamil mash-up of Shape of You and Aathangara Orathil by this girl is brilliant
This mash-up of Aathangara Orathil and Shape of You fits so well, that it seems it was always meant to be. First it was SIA's Cheap Thrills this year that inspired a whole range of covers and mash-ups and then began the obsession with Ed Sheeran's Shape of You, which has simply taken hold of musicians, music lovers and dancers across the world, and especially in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Sat
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC