This Bharatnatyam-contemporary dance ...

This Bharatnatyam-contemporary dance fusion on this Carnatic Shape of You is brilliant

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Indian Express

The graceful and sensuous moves have glued people to their performances and it has over million views. Ed Sheeran's Shape of You is not just one of his greatest singles that has been ruling charts and winning hearts, but it has become the current favourite of artistes around the world to make covers and collaborate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) 6 hr johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC