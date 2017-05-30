This awesome video of Odisha college ...

This awesome video of Odisha college girls dancing to AR...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Indian Express

Just when you thought the only video mash-ups doing the rounds on the Internet are Ed Sheeran's Shape of You or Sia's Cheap Thrills, this video of a group of college girls from Odisha is breaking the Internet, and we love how it features some of our all-time favourite Bollywood numbers such as AR Rahman's 'Muqabala', 'Koi Ladki Hain' from Dil To Pagal Hai and finally to 'Oh, Oh Jane Jana'. The girls seem to have a time of their lives as they literally dance like no one's watching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) 6 hr johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC