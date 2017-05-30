This awesome video of Odisha college girls dancing to AR...
Just when you thought the only video mash-ups doing the rounds on the Internet are Ed Sheeran's Shape of You or Sia's Cheap Thrills, this video of a group of college girls from Odisha is breaking the Internet, and we love how it features some of our all-time favourite Bollywood numbers such as AR Rahman's 'Muqabala', 'Koi Ladki Hain' from Dil To Pagal Hai and finally to 'Oh, Oh Jane Jana'. The girls seem to have a time of their lives as they literally dance like no one's watching.
