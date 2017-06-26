The X-Files Season 11 Writers Reveale...

The X-Files Season 11 Writers Revealed: Who's Back? Who's Missing?

X-Files creator Chris Carter has finalized the writers room for the series' forthcoming 10-episode 11th season , and, like last year's revival , it's stacked with franchise vets. Most notably, Carter will once again reunite with former producers Glen Morgan, Darin Morgan and James Wong, each of whom were responsible for writing and directing one of Season 10's six episodes.

