The viral video challenging India's 'shy bride' stereotypes
"Why should grooms have all the fun?" That's what Amisha Bhardwaj says when asked about her wedding video, which has gone viral, receiving more than six million views on YouTube . In the video, Ms Bhardwaj is dancing in shorts and her bridal blouse, perfectly lip syncing to Sia's popular song "Cheap Thrills".
