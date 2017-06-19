The Death of the Party
Nearly 26 years ago, President Boris Yeltsin issued a decree that effectively banned Communist Party organs from operating in factories, universities, and all other workplaces across the Russian Federation. But Yeltsin's bold decree was, in some ways, superfluous: the Communist Party of the Soviet Union , once a fearsome organizational weapon, had already been decimated by its own incompetence and brutality, to the point that the public was simply indifferent to it.
