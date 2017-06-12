The Comedy Blender with Host Amadeo Fusca to Launch New Monthly Variety Show in NYC

The Comedy Blender is 75 minutes of nonstop laughs, giving some of the brightest names in the business a chance to bring you a night of their best sketches, stand up and comedic performances! Join host Amadeo Fusca as he welcomes to the stage headliner Mark Normand and a bevy of guests who have been featured on Comedy Central, Late Night with Stephen Colbert , Master of None, Marvel's Daredevil, Inside Amy Schumer , MTV, UCB, Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, and more. This jam-packed comedy spectacle includes performances by Sarah Tollemache, Bronson Gilmore, David Ebert, Samantha Strelitz , Matt Evans, OSFUG , sketches by David Bern stein , Jessica Combs and Joshua Eakright.

