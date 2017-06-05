TCL Teams Up with Winegard to Make the Split from Cable Even Easier
Winegard Company, a pioneer in antenna design and development, to redefine the way consumers use Smart TVs. A recent recipient of Winegard's Cord Cutter Certified Platinum Award, TCL continues to include a tuner in its critically acclaimed TCL Roku TVs as a vital supplement to streaming and a great way to access popular network TV and live sports in high definition over the air at no additional cost.
