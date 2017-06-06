Stanford Libraries post digital archive of drafts of Allen Ginsberg's HOWL
Ginsberg's HOWL isn't merely a masterwork of poetry, nor is it merely a classic; it is also an indelible part of American free speech jurisprudence: when US Customs seized copies of the poem on their way into New York from the British printer's presses, the resulting obscenity trial made history. Now, Stanford Libraries has digitized and posted scans of all known drafts of HOWL.
