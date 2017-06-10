SRO residents find alternative housing following displacement at Balmoral Hotel
The Downtown Eastside SRO Collaborative is glad to see spaces have been made available for the tenants of the Balmoral Hotel. Coordinator Wendy Pedersen says it's great to see the City of Vancouver making strides to help people in need.
