Somerset YFC Benefit from Cornish Mut...

Somerset YFC Benefit from Cornish Mutual support

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

A significant donation of A 25,000 was presented to Tom Lock, Somerset Young Farmers Club chairman, by Cornish Mutual at a well supported champagne & strawberries cream tea reception hosted at The Royal Bath & West Show on Wednesday afternoon. Nick Howe and Philip Wilson, representatives from Cornish Mutual, presented the cheque in the presence of the Federation President Mr Eric Parker and a host of vice presidents, county officers, friends, and guests including the Bishop of Bath & Wells, the Rt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,194 • Total comments across all topics: 281,920,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC