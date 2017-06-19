Somerset YFC Benefit from Cornish Mutual support

A significant donation of A 25,000 was presented to Tom Lock, Somerset Young Farmers Club chairman, by Cornish Mutual at a well supported champagne & strawberries cream tea reception hosted at The Royal Bath & West Show on Wednesday afternoon. Nick Howe and Philip Wilson, representatives from Cornish Mutual, presented the cheque in the presence of the Federation President Mr Eric Parker and a host of vice presidents, county officers, friends, and guests including the Bishop of Bath & Wells, the Rt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.