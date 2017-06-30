Sneinton Festival 2017 begins this weekend - here's what you need to know
Another weekend, another festival and this time it's in Sneinton BUT it's not just for one day or one weekend.... here's all you need to know about Sneinton Festival 2017. Throughout July, the Sneinton Festival will be hosting a series of community events and this year's theme is 'Grow Your Own'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC