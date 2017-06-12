'Six Degrees,' 'Sweat' Become Broadwa...

'Six Degrees,' 'Sweat' Become Broadway Season's First Post-Tonys Casualties

Read more: Hollywood Reporter

From left, Allison Janney and Corey Hawkins in 'Six Degrees of Separation,' and Michelle Wilson and Johanna Day in 'Sweat' Having failed to translate any of their respective nominations into wins Sunday night, both productions will fold this month after under-performing at the box office. After hanging in until awards night despite flagging ticket sales, both the revival of John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation and the Broadway premiere of Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer-winning Sweat announced imminent closing dates today.

Chicago, IL

