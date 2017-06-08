Sia is back with a heart-wrenching video for HIV awareness
Sia is back with a heart-wrenching video for HIV awareness Sia is at it again with another heart wrenching music video -- this time, it's for a cause. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sYtmBZ The video for her new song, Free Me , is narrated by Julianne Moore and stars Zoe Saldana as an expecting mother who has just found out she has HIV.
