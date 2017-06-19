Search still on for alternative site ...

Search still on for alternative site for new Waco landfill

9 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

Waco's Public Works director Chuck Dowdell said he has to go back to the drawing board after he presented the findings and comparisons on four sites, including the current option on Old Lorena Road near the existing landfill off of Old McGregor Road and Highway 84. They called the proposal an expansion saying it violates a 1992 agreement the city of Waco signed that said it would never expand. While the city says it is not an expansion because the current landfill would close after the new one opens, it went ahead with looking at other options and will continue to do so.

