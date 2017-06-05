Santa Cruz engineer pushes a lochquifera water supply solutions
The Santa Cruz engineer has been pitching an idea for the past six years, a concept he refers to as “ The Lochquifer Alternative .” Paul's idea, he says, could shave a combined $300 million off water supply projects under consideration by Soquel Creek Water District and Santa Cruz Water Department and recharge large underground water supplies within three years. “It's like the guy who finds himself in a war and says, 'Why me?'” Paul, 70, said of his continued effort to bring forward his project.
