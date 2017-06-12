Rosalie Sorrels, singer-composer in folk tradition, dies
Rosalie Sorrels, a singer and storyteller who drew on her own tempestuous life in songs of struggle and heartache that inspired a generation of rising folk musicians in the 1980s, died Sunday at the Reno home of her daughter Holly Marizu . She was 83. The death was announced by family members.
