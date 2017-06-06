Ronald Reagan. D-Day. And the Boys of...

Ronald Reagan. D-Day. And the Boys of Pointe Du Hoc.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: RedState

On this day in 1944, some 156,000 Allied soldiers went over the beach at Normandy to begin the fight to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation. The stories of heroism from that day are just too numerous to relate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC