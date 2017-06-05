Road Test: Reviews Of The CAD Audio CADLive 3000 Wireless System & D89/D90 Microphones

The new CADLive 3000 Series from CAD Audio is a wireless microphone system that currently operates in two bands of the UHF spectrum , and will soon be available in the 470 to 489 MHz and 514 to 542 MHz bands. Available with both handheld and bodypack transmitters, the system incorporates features such as true diversity that's designed to minimize multipath interference and proprietary CADLock Automatic Tone Encoded Squelch intended to eliminate unauthorized transmissions in the signal path.

