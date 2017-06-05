Revisiting "Crimes of the Heart"
In honor of Diane Keaton's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award tomorrow, here's Eric Blume with a look back at Crimes of the Heart Beth Henley won a Pulitzer Prize in 1981 for her play Crimes of the Heart , and five years later it was retooled by Henley herself in a film version directed by Bruce Beresford. The film teamed three of the biggest actresses of the 80's: Diane Keaton as the oldest spinster sister Lenny, Jessica Lange as saucy middle child Meg, and Sissy Spacek as spacey youngest Babe.
